Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,429 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $62.49 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.