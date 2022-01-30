Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.03 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

BEP opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

