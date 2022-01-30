Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 35,216 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

