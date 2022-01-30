Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

