Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.