Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 575 ($7.76) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,025 ($13.83).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.85).

FRES stock opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 614.80 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 856.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 844.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

