Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post $164.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.03 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $655.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $680.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $664.45 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $692.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

RGLD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. 871,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $18,580,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.