RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

