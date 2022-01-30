Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

