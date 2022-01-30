SafeBlast Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $165,949.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.00760934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00239034 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

