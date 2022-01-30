Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.66. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.93.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $270.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $175.24 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.96.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

