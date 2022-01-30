SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €160.00 ($181.82) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($169.32) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.64 ($158.69).

Shares of SAP opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.31 and a 200 day moving average of €122.71. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

