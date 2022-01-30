SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Lowered to $136.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $121.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 12 month low of $119.04 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

