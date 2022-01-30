Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDMHF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

SDMHF opened at $430.50 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $395.80 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.36.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.