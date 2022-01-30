Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDMHF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

SDMHF opened at $430.50 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $395.80 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.36.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

