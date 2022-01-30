Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 252.9% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBBTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 438.00 to 362.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$51.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

