Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.55.

SLB stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

