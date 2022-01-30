Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Catalent were worth $98,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.