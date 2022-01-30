Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Assurant were worth $132,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

