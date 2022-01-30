Schroder Investment Management Group Has $171.74 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,369,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $171,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

