Schroder Investment Management Group Has $93.73 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $93,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

NYSE MMC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

