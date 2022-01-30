Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 161,374 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,374 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $124,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

