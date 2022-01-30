Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 330,444 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.69% of Valvoline worth $95,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after buying an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.81 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

