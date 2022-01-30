Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,813 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $144,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,972.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,780.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.