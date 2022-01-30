Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,544

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 3,579 ($48.29) to GBX 3,544 ($47.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($49.58) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,930 ($53.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.11).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,308 ($44.63) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,481.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,597.98. The company has a market cap of £9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,256 ($43.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($52.79).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

