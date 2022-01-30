Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Up 6.9%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 16,963,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 3,777,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £5.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.87.

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

