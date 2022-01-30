Scotiabank Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$167.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$155.43.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$138.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.71. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$150.63.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion. Analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.9399994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

