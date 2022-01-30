SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Macquarie

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SE. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.75.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 310.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SEA by 12.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

