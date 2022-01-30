Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STX. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.