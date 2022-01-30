Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.89.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.55 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

