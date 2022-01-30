Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) versus SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Critical Comparison

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

This table compares Senmiao Technology and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

1.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 2.91 -$10.36 million ($0.25) -1.16 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its share price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $21.70, suggesting a potential upside of 95.50%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.