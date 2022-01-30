SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.