ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $652.00 at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $680.00 to $652.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.72. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $251,104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

