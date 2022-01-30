ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $807.00 to $810.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $549.51 and last traded at $548.89. Approximately 44,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,548,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.69.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $251,104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.