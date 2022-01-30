SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,336 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 1,000,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 41,912 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $165,133.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,418,123 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,302 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.