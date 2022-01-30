SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

SWAN opened at $32.36 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

