SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $31,000 in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 183,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.64 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

