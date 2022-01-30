SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 474,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

