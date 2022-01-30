Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $92,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $108,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

