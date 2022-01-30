Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

SAE opened at €107.60 ($122.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €91.95 ($104.49) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The business has a 50 day moving average of €123.85 and a 200-day moving average of €133.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

