Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

SAE opened at €107.60 ($122.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €91.95 ($104.49) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The business has a 50 day moving average of €123.85 and a 200-day moving average of €133.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

