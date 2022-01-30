Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AO World from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 125 ($1.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 94.25 ($1.27) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.22. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 360.50 ($4.86). The firm has a market cap of £451.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

