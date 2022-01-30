Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Grows By 100.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. Ansell has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

