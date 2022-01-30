Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Decreases By 63.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,614. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.