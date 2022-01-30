Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Rises By 110.5%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPARU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,870,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.75 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

