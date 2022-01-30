Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expands By 81.4%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTT. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. 227,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,998. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

