Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Grows By 142.1%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. 12,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

