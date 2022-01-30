Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Rises By 313.6%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 313.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 3,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

