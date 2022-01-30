Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Rises By 452.0%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 452.0% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IMAC opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.83.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IMAC by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

