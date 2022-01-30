Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Declines By 40.0%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:IACC remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,797. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

