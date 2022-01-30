Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Decreases By 66.7%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of RING stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.74. 245,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,640. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $33.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.