Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Increases By 108.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the December 31st total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,446 shares of company stock worth $18,100,151. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.